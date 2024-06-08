Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,400 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMLX. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,840 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 121.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,131,000 after acquiring an additional 932,000 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,756,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,170,000 after acquiring an additional 855,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,325,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 707,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $11,897,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,098. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.70). Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AMLX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

