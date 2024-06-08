Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Zai Lab by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

ZLAB stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,920. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $47,979.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,093 shares in the company, valued at $378,953.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,568 shares of company stock valued at $421,808 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

