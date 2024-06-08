Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 652,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,975,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after purchasing an additional 308,816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after purchasing an additional 319,210 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,040,000 after purchasing an additional 159,144 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Stock Down 0.5 %

MEDP stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.19. 115,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,094. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.75. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.47 and a 52 week high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total value of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,656 shares in the company, valued at $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock worth $11,960,425 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.