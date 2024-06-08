Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,755 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.4% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. HSBC upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. 7,412,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,066. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 855.56%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

