Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 292,592 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 292,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.61% of uniQure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QURE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.33. 451,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

uniQure Profile

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.