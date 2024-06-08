Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of XBI traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,094,247. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.94. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

