Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,356 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Replimune Group worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REPL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 93,364 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,059 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Replimune Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,290,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 103,223 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $130,655.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,730.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 37,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $245,394.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,487,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623,154.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,717 shares of company stock worth $593,409. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Replimune Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,812. The company has a market capitalization of $485.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
