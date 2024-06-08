Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,180 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,440,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,039,000 after acquiring an additional 75,980 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,355,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 167,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.93, for a total value of $1,003,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,982,299.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,370,080.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,469,643 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PCVX stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,038. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

