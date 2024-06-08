Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 717.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. argenx makes up approximately 1.6% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in argenx by 174.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock traded down $10.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $375.81. The stock had a trading volume of 268,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,621. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $376.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $515.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of argenx from $451.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.68.

About argenx

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

