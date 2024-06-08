Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 125.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 685,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,161 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,244 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $171,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PMVP stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.66. 348,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,646. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $9.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.55.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

