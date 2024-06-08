Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for about 2.3% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.11. 6,919,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,846. The company has a market capitalization of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.26. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.