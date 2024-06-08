Security National Bank Acquires Shares of 655 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 145,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 41,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.14. 2,427,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,054. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EW. Bank of America raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.06.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total transaction of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,931.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,004 shares of company stock worth $13,469,601 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

