Security National Bank Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,482,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,589,000 after buying an additional 54,244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Corning by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 45,001 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 87,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 568,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 169,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Corning by 352,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GLW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,180,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,809. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock worth $8,450,971. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.