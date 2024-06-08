Security National Bank Buys New Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Security National Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,470,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,765,000 after buying an additional 674,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after buying an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% during the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after buying an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,334,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,212,000 after buying an additional 1,388,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock remained flat at $39.02 during trading hours on Friday. 8,218,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,200,503. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

