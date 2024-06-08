Security National Bank Invests $78,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.30. 13,194,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,579,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

