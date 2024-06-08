Security National Bank Makes New $66,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Ares Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 2,422,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $21.84.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.