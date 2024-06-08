Security National Bank Makes New $90,000 Investment in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.98. The company had a trading volume of 99,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,499. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.77 and a fifty-two week high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $159.10.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

