Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sempra by 85.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 44,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.33. 3,723,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

