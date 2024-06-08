Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $81.83

Shares of Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 81.83 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 79.10 ($1.01). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 79.90 ($1.02), with a volume of 1,429,892 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 81.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,000.00.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.
Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.
