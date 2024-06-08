Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 2,551 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 254.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 34.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $571.45. The stock had a trading volume of 423,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.87 and a 12-month high of $629.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,352 shares of company stock valued at $12,996,801. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 target price (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

Get Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.