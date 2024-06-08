Seven Eight Capital LP Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,596 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned about 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 88,271.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,054,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,335. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWL. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

