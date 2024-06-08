Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,641 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $7,975,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 169.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,393,000 after purchasing an additional 840,755 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 27.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 296,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 64,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,448,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,482. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,339,704.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $52,084.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $8,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,668,954 shares in the company, valued at $116,339,704.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 601,450 shares of company stock worth $25,486,084. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

