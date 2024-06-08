Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LI. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Li Auto Stock Performance

LI traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,673,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,509,694. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

