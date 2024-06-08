Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 13,720 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 671.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 208,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after buying an additional 35,577 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,095,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.69. The stock had a trading volume of 533,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day moving average of $121.80.

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total transaction of $192,012.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $198,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares in the company, valued at $13,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976 shares of company stock valued at $788,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARW. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Arrow Electronics

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.