Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 26,831 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,791 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,887,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $36,846,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,196,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 419,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 734,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.9 %

RARE stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 373,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,043. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.31). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 425.63% and a negative net margin of 138.58%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

