Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 34,073 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 34,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

NYSE WAL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $58.77. 661,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,683. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

