Seven Eight Capital LP Raises Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 497.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 97,735 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.14% of InMode worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in InMode by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 163.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,875 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays cut their target price on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,634. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

