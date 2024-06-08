Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.89. 17,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 109,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Shiseido Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.47 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

