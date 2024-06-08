Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $221.77

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 221.77 ($2.84) and traded as low as GBX 167 ($2.14). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.18), with a volume of 38,546 shares changing hands.

Shoe Zone Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 191.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 221.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81.

Shoe Zone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Shoe Zone’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Shoe Zone Company Profile

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

