SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $5.19. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 39,127 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $30.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

