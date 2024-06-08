SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Shares of SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.69 and traded as high as $5.19. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 39,127 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Stock Performance
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SigmaTron International
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
About SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.