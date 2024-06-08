Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Sold by Privium Fund Management UK Ltd

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd cut its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,179 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,499.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.