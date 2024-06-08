SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its stake in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in SilverBox Corp III were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Corp III by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverBox Corp III Price Performance

Shares of SBXC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. SilverBox Corp III has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.32.

SilverBox Corp III Company Profile

SilverBox Corp III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology, and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

