SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152.25 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $772.92 million and approximately $152.25 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00011332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,394.81 or 1.00007094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012648 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00100180 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.86593662 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $94,987,755.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.