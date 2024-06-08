SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target Cut to $175.00

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $204.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.00.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $116.81 and a 1 year high of $188.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day moving average is $159.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 51,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $16,757,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $168,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.