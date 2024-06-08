SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Trading Down 1.3%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9.57 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.75 ($0.12). 530,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 682,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.88 ($0.13).

SkinBioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.50 and a beta of 1.67.

About SkinBioTherapeutics

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

