Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.01

Shares of Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and traded as high as $22.43. Smiths Group shares last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 1,998 shares.

Smiths Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.1562 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.