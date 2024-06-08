Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.25

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.25 and traded as high as $13.52. Sohu.com shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 78,895 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sohu.com Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $424.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $141.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.62 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sohu.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 491,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 26,898 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 31.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

