Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,030 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,248.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $668,777.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,823 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,625.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,788,946 shares of company stock worth $47,534,829. Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. 305,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,048. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

