Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 5,460 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after acquiring an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.
PACCAR Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $107.67. 2,160,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,743. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.25. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.73.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at $154,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.