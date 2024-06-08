Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $693,985,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $165,640,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $301,151,000 after buying an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after acquiring an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,377 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $149.17. 1,548,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,565. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $152.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

