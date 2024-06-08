Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 710 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 47.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 75.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 424,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $116,055,000 after buying an additional 182,403 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 213,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,228,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,814,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.33. 847,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average of $328.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

