SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,072 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.85% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $79,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.93. 2,627,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,278,891. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.