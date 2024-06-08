Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Lowered to $17.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

Sprinklr Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $8.33 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $152,998.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock valued at $6,083,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

