Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Ryan Paul Barretto Sells 15,586 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 15,586 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $500,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 484,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,559,456.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $318,920.00.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPT opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.68 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.29 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 42.51% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Sprout Social from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,332,000. Bwcp LP grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 87,052 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 221,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.