Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. Spruce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 461.67% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 842,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $648,355.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,968,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,114,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,101. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 8.8% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 302,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 9.0% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

