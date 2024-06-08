Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $276,000 Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

MOO traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $71.56. 31,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,944. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $772.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

