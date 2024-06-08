Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $499,000 Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after buying an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 47.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,486,000 after acquiring an additional 484,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,544,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $734,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,983 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $15,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,040. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.20.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Lennar’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

