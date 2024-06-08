Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 6,490 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $6,909,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 4,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 59,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $161.92. 3,341,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,528,748. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $177.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a 12-month low of $82.11 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

