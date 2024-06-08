Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 7th. Steem has a market capitalization of $114.82 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.64 or 0.00695213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.29 or 0.00115648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008597 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00039074 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00231990 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.07 or 0.00083646 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 463,590,480 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

