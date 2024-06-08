Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 20,548 Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.07% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LGOV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Shares of LGOV opened at $20.90 on Friday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

